How to Quickly Set-up

A step-by-step process to getting started.

Step 1 - View and "Make a Copy" of this Google Sheet here.

Step 2 - Go to Tools, then Script Editor.

Step 3 - Click the "Play" button - this will prompt a pop-up to sync your Gmail account.

Step 4 - Choose the Gmail account that you send and receive your work emails from.

Step 5 - Click the "Clock" button - this will prompt a pop-up to set how often the CRM updates.

Step 6 - Set the timer to "Time-driven" that updates every 15 minutes.

Note: if you set this under 15 minutes, it will make the whole spreadsheet lag.

Note: the code is set-up to track the email addresses in column 4 (D) of the spreadsheet and sync with Gmail from column 7-11 (H-K). If you want to add extra columns, do so after column 11 (K) to avoid corrupting.

Step 7 - Upload your contacts into the sheet, and make sure you put pure email addresses into the 4th column like below.

Step 8 - Enjoy the free CRM and close more deals!